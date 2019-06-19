Kent firm reaps dividends with 18-metre tracked boom lift

The Ommelift 18.40 RXJ

Instant Access has found a great niche for the Ommelift 18.40 RXJ on new-build housing inspections. , which is frequently used for NHBC standard inspections on new-build housing.

Director Colin Sutcliffe said: “The key advantage of using this boom is that its reach means it doesn't have to be close to the house in order to inspect the roof. It has effectively replaced the need for scaffold, which was more time-consuming and costly. It has more ‘up and over’ capability and the most outreach of any machine in its class.”

The 18.40 has both a diesel engine and a battery-powered motor. When working on diesel, the battery is being charged.

Operations director Chris Park said that this versatility ensured good business for the machine. “The beauty of the Ommelift is that it can be working outdoors in the day time on the engine, then at night it can switch to battery power for work indoors, such as a shopping centre,” he said.

The 18.40 RXJ has a working height of 18.25 metres and an outreach of 10.50 metres, with a 200kg maximum platform capacity. It stows away to 4.85 metres long by 790cm wide and 1.99 metres high, meaning it can pass through a standard doorway.

Instant Access bought the machine from Access Platform Sales, the UK distributor for Ommelift tracked booms.