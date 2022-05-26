Collapse costs Kent scaffolder £40,000

The house in Thorpebank Road

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that on 10th August 2020, two workers were injured when a scaffold they were working from on Thorpebank Road in west London collapsed.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that RPS Scaffolding had erected a scaffold to enable the exterior of a terraced house to be decorated. The scaffold erected did not conform to standard configuration and it was erected without strength and stability calculations being carried out. Soon after the two painters accessed the top lift of the scaffold it collapsed. One of them suffered a fractured shoulder, elbow and wrist while the other suffered a fractured shoulder.

RPS Scaffolding Ltd of 24 Chaplin Drive, Headcorn, Kent pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 8(b)(ii) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. The court fined it £40,000 plus costs of £4,705.16.

HSE inspector Adam Thompson said after the hearing: “The Work at Height Regulations are clear, where scaffolding is erected that does not conform with a generally recognised standard configuration then strength and stability calculations shall be carried out. RPS Scaffolding Ltd’s failure to do this resulted in a scaffold that was unsuitable for its use that collapsed within the first morning of its use, injuring two people and putting the public at risk.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk