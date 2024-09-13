Kent signal box relocated to Cornwall

The Wye signal box was dismantled for relocation to Prospidnick

Network Rail donated the structure, complete with levers, to Helston Railway Preservation Society.

The signal box was due to be demolished, but through months of negotiations by one of the Helston Railway’s volunteers, Network Rail agreed to use its budget for demolishing the signal box towards its dismantling instead.

Built in 1893, Wye Signal Box is a Saxby & Farmer Type 12 design, a typical style on the South Eastern Railway and the London, Chatham & Dover Railway between 1890 and 1894.

Some 25 people were involved in the operation to dismantle the signal box on a hot June day, including many ex-offenders involved in the Brighter Futures in Rail project.

Work will begin on rebuilding the signal box in the coming months, with the ambition to complete it in 2025.

The contractor leading the dismantling, Brighters, has also provided Helston Railway with replacement windows and cladding, due to the originals being too rotten to salvage.

Terry Denyer, regional asset manager for buildings at Network Rail, said: “We were only too pleased to be able to support the Helston Railway when it became obvious that they could make better use of an otherwise redundant signal box on our network that would otherwise have been demolished.

“Our specialist contractor, Brighters, achieved the almost impossible in bringing out the historic roof structure in just two pieces, and the main structural floor section in one piece – which is quite an achievement for a structure of that age. They have really gone above and beyond for them to make this a success and have offered to go down and help Helston Railway signal box when they’re ready to do so.”

Helston Railway chairman Colin Savage said: “The intention is to site the signal box at Prospidnick using as many of the original materials as possible. The structure has received little investment over the past 30 years as it was no longer needed for the modern railway, so we expect the wooden upper structure will require some significant attention.

“We’re excited not only to give our volunteers the opportunity to assist with the rebuilding of this signal box but also to have a new addition to our railway”.

