Kent tenders £160m road repairs deal

Kent County Council is advertising a £160m highway repairs contract.

Kent’s road asset renewal contract runs for two years from January 2021 and entails the cold milling of the top layers of the road structure and repaving with an asphalt surface and/or binder course.

It is anticipated that many sites will require road closures and night-time working with working restrictions in place with defined times.

The procurement documents are available at: procontract.due-north.com

