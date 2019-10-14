Key A14 section set to open a year early

The bypass is part of a 21-mile project

A14’s 12-mile Huntingdon bypass is part of a £1.5bn project being delivered by a joint venture of Balfour Beatty, Skanska and Costain to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 in Cambridgeshire. The team's design consultants are Atkins and CH2M.

The Highways Agency said that the road will open as an A road rather than a motorway as originally planned, to take advantage of the early opening. The design will remain the same.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “The A14 upgrade will not only improve the experience for local drivers but will also boost access between the region’s ports and the West Midlands – a key logistics hub.”

Highways England project director David Bray said: “I’m delighted that we will be able to deliver the benefits of this key section of the project so much earlier than originally planned. As well as a significant improvement for drivers, this major milestone will start to realise some of the benefits of the upgrade for residents and communities along the A14 too.

“And it will mean that we are able to start work sooner on the improvements we are making to local roads in and around Huntingdon as we start to dismantle the old viaduct over the train station, which will be a real boost for local communities.”

The full project remains on track to open to traffic by the end of 2020.

