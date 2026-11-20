Civils and drainage merchant Keyline has invested £5 million in 27 new commercial vehicles to upgrade its existing delivery fleet.

The order comprises 26 32-tonne DAF lorries fitted with HMF cranes, alongside a single 16-tonne beavertail lorry designated for the firm's Tool Hire division. The branded vehicles are being distributed across 26 of Keyline’s 41 UK branches to replace older models.

According to the company, the new additions will improve reliability and boost single-load capacities from 12.5 tonnes to 17 tonnes, allowing drivers to complete more deliveries per journey. Keyline also reports that the low-emission vehicles are compliant with Low Emission Zones (LEZ) and feature updated Direct Vision Standard systems alongside Vulnerable Road User detection and protection technology.

The fleet upgrade coincides with the merchant securing Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) Gold reaccreditation for the 15th consecutive year. To retain the accreditation, operators must evidence ongoing driver training, community engagement, and year-on-year improvements in fuel economy, emissions, and road incident reductions compared to FORS Silver baselines.

Keyline managing director Huw Jenkins said: “Getting products and materials out to our customers as quickly and safely as possible is of course a central priority. The dual benefits of expanding our fleet with these new vehicles and receiving reaccreditation from FORS means that our customers can be confident that our delivery team is operating to the highest standards.

“Holding FORS Gold accreditation means that our drivers receive levels of training far above the industry standards. As it has to be refreshed regularly, this ensures that our drivers constantly maintain great quality and standards of driving and delivery.”

Alongside its FORS status and ISO 9001:2015 certification, Keyline claims to be the only UK civils merchant holding PAS2080:2023 accreditation for carbon management across its supply chain.