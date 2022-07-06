Keyline opens Birmingham branch

Opening day in Great Barr

Keyline’s new branch in Great Barr, its 45th across the country, covers a three-acre site with extensive warehouse and external storage space

Regional manager Arron Jameson said: “The Midlands is currently experiencing significant change. In particular, there’s demand for new infrastructure to support major projects such as the Commonwealth Games, HS2 and the Midland Metro extension.

“We’re excited to play a key part in these developments by boosting our offering in the region. Through our new branch, we’re better equipped to support customers on a wide variety of projects, providing technical engineering expertise, service and proximity of supply.”

The Keyline Birmingham branch fleet, which will eventually comprise six vehicles, will run entirely on HVO fuel.

