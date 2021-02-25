Keystone converted to tiltrotators

Keystone Construction has used its new machine on a city centre high-rise project where it proved its value.

Here, the excavator was used to dig two complex shapes within half a metre from the site boundary on each side. Normally working in close proximity to an obstruction would require repeatedly moving the machine or using additional equipment. However, with the TiltRotate system (TRS), which enables the operator to rotate the bucket 360 degrees continuously with a 40-degree angled tilt, the operator could just keep going, adjusting the bucket angle as required.

“Rotating and tilting the bucket at every angle allows operators to dig sideways, around a corner and in really tight, confined spaces,” said Keystone Construction director Jonathan Prior. “It has already proved to be extremely valuable, enabling us to complete some of our most challenging jobs to date.”

Until recently, Keystone hired in machines to fulfil its building contracts. But after test-driving a Next Generation Cat 308 at its local branch of Finning, the Caterpillar dealer, Keystone decided to make its first purchase.

It is now considering its next Cat purchase, which is likely to be a Cat 313 excavator, it said.

