Kier adds to board

Chris Browne

Chris Browne will join Kier’s board on 15th September 2022 and be a member of the environment, social & governance Committee, the nomination committee, the remuneration committee and the risk management & audit committee.

She is currently a non-executive director of Vistry Group, Norwegian Air Shuttle AS and Constellium SE. She has previously held a number of senior leadership positions within the aviation industry, most recently as chief operating officer of EasyJet until June 2019.

Before that she had been chief operating officer, aviation, at TUI Travel, managing director of Thomson Airways and managing director First Choice Airways.

Kier chairman Matthew Lester said: "Her extensive commercial and operational experience will be of great value to Kier and a welcome addition to our board."

