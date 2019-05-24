Kier and Morgan Sindall come up trumps in £1bn SEWSCAP 3

SEWSCAP is a four-year public sector construction framework used by more than 20 local authorities in Wales.

The framework has been valued at £1bn with this third iteration of the framework now including lower value lots encouraging new entrants for works between £250,000-£1.5m, including a regional lot for the region of Powys (lot 5) for works valued at £1.5m-£5m.

Lots 6-10 cover higher value projects across all the regions involved in the framework, with the value bands divided into £1.5m-£3m, £3m-£5m, £5m-£10m, £10m-£25m and £25m-£100m.

For the high value projects, Kier and Morgan Sindall have been selected as highest ranking contractors.(See full list below.)

Lot 11 covers Demountable and modular building projects valued at up to £100m.

The framework seeks to focus on sustainability, meeting the needs and aspirations in Wales of the Well-being of Future Gens Act (2015) with the framework being a National Association of Construction Framework’s (NACF) member.

The framework looks to use NEC4 ECC and JCT forms of contract, engendering collaboration through two-stage design & build.

Lot 1: Mid Wales (Powys) – £250k-£1m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Knox and Wells 3 Ian Williams 4 Speller Metcalfe 5 WRW Construction 1st Reserve Jistcourt (South Wales Ltd) 2nd Reserve Jones Bro (Henllan)

Lot 2: Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly – £250k-£1.5m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Knox and Wells 3 Ian Williams 4 Speller Metcalfe 5 Graham Facilities Management 1st Reserve Willis Construction Limited 2nd Reserve Jistcourt (South Wales Ltd) 3rd Reserve John Weaver Contractors

Lot 3: Rhondda Cynon Taf , Merthyr, Bridgend – £250k-£1.5m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Knox and Wells 3 Ian Williams 4 Speller Metcalfe 5 Graham Facilities Management 1st Reserve Willis Construction Limited 2nd Reserve Jistcourt (South Wales Ltd) 3rd Reserve John Weaver Contractors Ltd

Lot4: Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff and Newport – £250k-£1.5m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Knox and Wells 3 Ian Williams 4 Speller Metcalfe 5 Graham Facilities Management 1st Reserve Willis Construction Limited 2nd Reserve Jistcourt (South Wales Ltd) 3rd Reserve John Weaver Contractors

Lot 5: Mid Wales (Powys only) – £1.5m-£5m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Wynne and Sons 3 Midas Construction 4 Speller Metcalfe 5 Knox and Wells 1st Reserve Read Construction 2nd Reserve WRW Construction 3rd Reserve Wernick

Lot 6: All – £1.5m-£3m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Midas Construction 3 Interserve Construction 4 Knox and Wells 5 Speller Metcalfe 1st Reserve Andrew Scott 2nd Reserve Engie Regeneration 3rd Reserve WRW Construction

Lot 7: All – £3m-£5m

Rank Contractor 1= Kier Construction 1= Morgan Sindall 3 Midas Construction 4 Interserve Construction Ltd 5 Knox and Wells 1st Reserve Andrew Scott Ltd 2nd Reserve Speller Metcalfe 3rd Reserve Engie Regeneration

Lot 8: All – £5m-£10m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 1 Morgan Sindall 3 ISG Construction 4 Willmott Dixon 5 Midas Construction 6 BAM Construction 1st Reserve Interserve Construction Ltd 2nd Reserve Galliford Try 3rd Reserve Knox and Wells

Lot 9: All – £10m-£25m

Rank Contractor 1 Kier Construction 2 Morgan Sindall 3 ISG Construction 4 Bouygues 5 Wynne and Sons 6 Willmott Dixon 1st Reserve BAM Construction 2nd Reserve Interserve Construction Ltd 3rd Reserve Andrew Scott

Lot 10: All – £25m-£100m

Rank Contractor 1= Kier Construction 1= Morgan Sindall 3 ISG Construction 4 Bouygues 5 Willmott Dixon 6 BAM Construction 1st Reserve Interserve Construction Ltd 2nd Reserve Galliford Try 3rd Reserve Sir Robert McAlpine

Lot 11: Demountable, Temporary Building (Hire or Purchase) – Up to £100m