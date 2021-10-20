Kier breaks ground on Colchester sheltered housing

Left to right are Kier project manager Chris Bateman, Colchester council leader Paul Dundas and Colchester Borough Homes director Matt Armstrong

The £9.5m projects involves the demolition of the existing Elfreda House facility, which is more than 55 years old, and construction of new accommodation. The replacement building will have 36 one- and two-bedroom flats – five more than before – with self-contained bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms.

The redevelopment also includes shared communal spaces for residents and lifts to the upper floors of the three-storey building.

As part of Kier’s social value commitment to the local community, Kier STEM Ambassadors will commit to delivering employability activities to local schools in Colchester, and offer local work placement opportunities to those wishing to gain experience in the construction industry.

Start of worked was marked by a ground breaking ceremony with representatives from Kier, Colchester Borough Council and Colchester Borough Homes.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

This is the second sheltered housing project that Kier Eastern & Midlands has worked on, following the completion of Rogers Court in July 2021, a facility with 20 units of self-contained accommodation for rough sleepers, built for Bedford Borough Council and SMART Bedford.

