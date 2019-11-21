Kier brings back Wintersgill from Severfield

Gary Wintersgill

Gary Wintersgill was previously managing director of Kier Regional Building’s northern division for 20 years but for the last five years he has been managing director of structural steel company Severfield.

He rejoins Kier on Monday 2 December 2019 and takes over leadership of Kier Regional Building Scotland & North East from Brian McQuade who left Kier at the end of October to become chief operating officer of Robertson Group.

Kier chief executive Andrew Davies said: “I’m pleased to welcome Gary back to Kier. We have a strong and successful regional building business in Scotland and the northeast and the extensive experience and leadership skills Gary brings, whilst working alongside our existing highly capable and specialist teams, will help to continue to strengthen our market leading position in regional building."

Gary Wintersgill said: “I am delighted to be re-joining Kier, as it is a great business with fantastic people within it. I am looking forward to being part of the Kier Regional team to continue to build on its first class reputation as the leading regional builder within the UK.”

