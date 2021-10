CGI of the new facility (Pillar Visuals and Medical Architecture)

Under an £8m contract, Kier is building a two-storey, 1466 sqm building within the wooded grounds of St Ann’s hospital in Poole, Dorset.

The new facility will increase the hospital’s capacity for patients wit anorexia, bulimia and other eating disorders from six beds to 10.

The building project, procured through the P22 framework, is scheduled to complete in early 2023.

