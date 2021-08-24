Kier builds M62 maintenance depot

It may be the middle of summer but today work has started on a new maintenance compound to help keep East Yorkshire’s roads open and safe throughout the winter.

The £3.6m depot is being built at Green Park Business Park just off the M62 at junction 38 near Newport.

It will have a salt barn capable of holding 3,500 tonnes of salt, a workshop for vehicle maintenance, storage for snowploughs and other equipment, and a single storey office.

Three gritters will be based there, responsible for salting more than 70 miles of the M62 and A63 from Hull docks in the east to Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, to the west. There will also be parking for 21 cars and ten bicycles and electrical vehicle charging points will be installed.

It will not be just for winter maintenance. The compound will also be used as an equipment store and for the deployment of year-round maintenance activities such as roadworks, grass cutting and litter picking. These activities currently operate from a leased depot at nearby South Cave. The new compound is part of a move to bring more sites into the ownership of National Highways (Highways England changed its name last week) to improve value for money.

Construction is expected to be complete in May 2022.

