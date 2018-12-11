Kier chosen for Northstowe school

CGI of Northstowe education campus

Once complete, the 133,000 sq ft development will be Cambridgeshire’s largest education campus and will comprise of a nursery, a primary school, a secondary school, a special educational needs (SEN) school and sixth form college.

It will provide teaching and learning facilities for 3,000 pupils in the new development of Northstowe, which is expected to have a population of 24,000.

Kier’s contract is to build the secondary school, which will be the seventh owned by Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT).

It will provide places for up to 600 pupils, aged 11-16, in the first phase and then be extended in two subsequent phases to allow for 1,800 pupils. Kier will also build the 110-place SEN school.

Kier started enabling works on site in September and the first pupils are set to arrive in September 2019.

Mark Dady, managing director at Kier Eastern, said: “Having previously constructed Pathfinder, Northstowe’s first primary school, we are delighted to now be delivering the next phase of education provision for the emerging Northstowe community.”