Kier confirmed for £43m Durham council offices

Durham County Council has signed a £43.3m contract with Kier Property Developments to build new council headquarters.

Durham County Council plans to move out of its current Aykley Heads site to a smaller headquarters in Durham city centre.

It agreed a plan in January for a three-phase redevelopment of Aykley Heads and selected Kier as preferred bidder to build new council offices at The Sands car park, opposite Freeman's Quay leisure centre. Kier’s costings to build the new HQ “came in significantly less than the cost envelope for the project and of the amount associated with staying in County Hall,” the county council said.

The plan is to submit a planning application for the new building early in the summer.