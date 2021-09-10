Kier director joins Willmott Dixon

Hugh Raven

Hugh Raven had been at Kier for 11 years when he left in July.

He is a lawyer by profession and has previously worked for Linklaters and Eversheds.

General counsel is a new boardroom position at Willmott Dixon. He has overall responsibility for Willmott Dixon’s legal and regulatory affairs, supported by company secretary and fellow board-member Wendy McWilliams.

Chief executive Rick Willmott said: “We’ve taken our time to find the right person who could demonstrate an impeccable track record and legal credentials alongside possessing a thorough knowledge and understanding of our industry.

“I know Hugh is really looking forward to working in a private company, and what made Willmott Dixon really stand out to him are our values, reputation and purpose-driven approach towards sustainability, diversity and inclusion."

