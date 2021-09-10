  1. Instagram
Sat September 11 2021

Kier director joins Willmott Dixon

1 day Former Kier general counsel Hugh Raven has joined the board of Willmott Dixon in the same role.

Hugh Raven
Hugh Raven

Hugh Raven had been at Kier for 11 years when he left in July.

He is a lawyer by profession and has previously worked for Linklaters and Eversheds.

General counsel is a new boardroom position at Willmott Dixon. He has overall responsibility for Willmott Dixon’s legal and regulatory affairs, supported by company secretary and fellow board-member Wendy McWilliams.

Chief executive Rick Willmott said: “We’ve taken our time to find the right person who could demonstrate an impeccable track record and legal credentials alongside possessing a thorough knowledge and understanding of our industry. 

“I know Hugh is really looking forward to working in a private company, and what made Willmott Dixon really stand out to him are our values, reputation and purpose-driven approach towards sustainability, diversity and inclusion."

