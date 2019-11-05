Kier director moves to Barnwood

Ben Ramsay (left) with Barnwood group chief executive Simon Carey (right)

Ben Ramsay, aged 46, joins Barnwood Construction from Kier Construction, where he was operations director.

He takes over as managing director of the £100m-turnover contractor from Simon Carey, who now becomes Barnwood Group chief executive. The group includes Barnwood Shopfitting and Barnwood General Works (which undertakes specialist construction projects) as well as Barnwood Construction.

Simon Carey said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to Barnwood at a time when the business is being offered significant opportunities. His breadth of knowledge and professionalism will further support our highly experienced teams across the business.”

As operations director for Kier Construction, Ben Ranmsay led the team that built the Princess Anne Stand at Cheltenham Racecourse. He previously worked for Pearce Construction and Morgan Sindall.

He said: “Every business is built on reputation and that’s what really appeals to me about Barnwood. Its customers and employees are at the heart of everything it does, and my challenge is to build on and strengthen that even further.

“As I take over the leadership of Barnwood Construction’s talented teams, I am committed to deliver it to the same, or even higher standards than before and look forward to broadening the portfolio of work undertaken by the company.”

Current projects he is taking on include a £20m contract to build 250,000 sq ft of industrial units at Silverstone in Northamptonshire for MEPC.

