Kier director moves to Interserve

Paul Gandy

Paul Gandy joins Interserve on 1st October 2019 and succeeds George Franks, who retires in May 2020 after a 35-year career with the company.

Mr Gandy only joined Kier two years ago as south regional director for the building division. He moved to Kier from Balfour Beatty, where he spent less than two years. Much travelled, over the past 20 years has held leadership roles at Balfour Beatty, Lendlease, Multiplex, Carillion and Kvaerner. He began his career with Trollope & Colls and then Schal.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “I would like to thank George Franks for his significant contribution to Interserve during his career with the company. We are delighted to welcome Paul to Interserve. His experience in the UK construction sector will be invaluable as we continue to position the Construction division for long-term, sustainable success through our refocused strategy, which targets the core areas where we have a market leading customer proposition.”

Paul Gandy said: “I am very pleased to be joining Interserve at this time. Interserve Construction enjoys fundamental strengths across the UK demonstrated by a steady stream of successful building, fit-out and civil engineering projects. I look forward to working with the Construction team, Debbie White and Nick Pollard, in his role overseeing construction on the Interserve Group Limited Board, as we continue to deliver the transformation of the Construction division, and support its future development, efficiency and growth.”

