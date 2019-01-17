Kier director moves to Rydon

Mark Norris

Mark Norris joins Rydon from Kier Group where he was, briefly, regional operations director. At Rydon he succeeds Simon Moore, who retires next month after 26 years with the company.

Mr Norris had only joined Kier a year ago, in January 2018. Before that, he had spent more than 20 years with Wates, most recently as operations director for the southern home counties region, leading a team of project directors and construction managers.

Rydon Construction managing director Mark Mitchener said: “Mark has the right combination of wide-ranging experience and a dedication to quality. This will ensure Rydon’s long pipeline of work in education, housing & healthcare continues to be delivered to a very high standard for our clients.”

Mark Norris added: “I’m excited to be working for Rydon, a company that shares my passion for industry excellence as well as delivering positive social and economic impact. It is a business with a strong financial track record and a fantastic team to drive the business forward. ”