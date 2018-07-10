Kier earns £750m motorway extensions

The contract extensions in Highways England Areas 3 and 9 are worth approximately £250m a year in revenue to Kier.

Area 3 covers motorways and major roads in Hampshire, Berkshire, parts of Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Dorset. Kier has held the contract since 2008 and it has now been extended to October 2021.

Area 9 covers motorways and major roads in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire as well as parts of Gloucestershire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire. It is the largest area within Highways England's network. Kier has held the contract since 2014 and it has now been extended to June 2022.

The extensions will allow Highways England to deliver a phased roll-out of its full asset delivery model which it is committed to implementing across its entire network.

Kier chief executive Haydn Mursell said: “These extensions reflect the group's market leading position in the highways maintenance sector and the successful work our teams have undertaken on behalf of Highways England over a number of years.”