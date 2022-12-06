Kier lands £28m Bristol office revamp

The £28m redevelopment has been designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman

The £28m redevelopment, designed by architect Buckley Gray Yeoman, will double the total floor space from less than 50,000 sq ft to 101,000 sq ft, with floor plates of up to 18,000 sq ft.

It includes a new two-storey façade with amenity space on the ground floor. There will be a one-storey rooftop extension and the addition of three private roof terraces. Other amenities include a gym and a bike rack for 164 bicycles.

Work started in October 2022 and is expected to complete in June 2024.

The completed development will be rebranded as Crescent

The Crescent Centre, formerly occupied by HM Revenue & Customs, was bought by CEG in 2018.

CEG investment manager Lawrence Escott said: “This £28m redevelopment is a timely boost for Bristol and a continued vote of confidence in the city by CEG, where we have managed significant investments in EQ and Aztec West, not to mention the continued success of the Quorum.”

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “This is a significant development in the heart of Bristol city centre. We will be transforming Crescent into a modern office with first-class facilities.”

Architect Nick Jones, associate director of Buckley Gray Yeoman added: “We’ve long been champions of creative refurbishment and retrofit of buildings that both improves the user experience and responds decisively to the climate emergency. Crescent is going to be an exemplar for Bristol and will set the bar high for modern workspace with plenty of character and impressive tenant amenities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk