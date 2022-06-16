Kier lands £32.5m Manchester pool refurb

Manchester Aquatics Centre

The £32.5m project focuses on reducing energy bills for the 2002 Commonwealth Games swimming and diving venue as the city seeks to become zero-carbon by 2038.

Kier will deliver a combination of energy efficiency measures, replacing all mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) fitments and renewable energy systems.

Two air source heat pumps will be installed, along with with the 1,006 solar panels on the roof. This will achieve the 30% carbon reduction target set by the council. The 450kWh solar panels are complete with battery storage capacity of 300kWh.

Kier will then move onto the refurbishment of the venue. Replacing mechanical, electrical and plumbing, pool filtration, movable floors and booms in the pools as well as reconfiguring the changing room and gym spaces.

The refurbishment stage will be delivered on a phased basis over two and a half years to minimise disruption and ensure that access to the basement pool is available throughout the works. Kier must be off the site during the World Paralympics Swimming Championships in summer 2023.

Councillor John Hacking, executive member for skills, employment and leisure, said: "This investment will improve and protect the future of the Manchester Aquatics Centre for years to come. The refurbishment and modernisation of the centre will be of the highest standards using green technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and is part of the city's drive to cut carbon emissions and saving on energy costs."

Kier’s recent experience of leisure facilities includes St Sidwell’s Point, the UK’s first Passivhaus standard ultra-low carbon leisure centre, and Spen Valley Leisure Centre in Kirklees.

