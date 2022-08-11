Kier loses northern canal work to Bentley

Repair work on the Caen Hill flight of locks on the Kennet & Avon Canal

Kier previously looked after all 2,000 miles of the trust’s historic waterways in England and Wales but the new contract has been split into two regions, with Kier having just the south now and JN Bentley taking over in the north.

The contracts start this month with a mobilisation phase. They run for an initial term of four years, followed by extension options of a further six years. Combined value of the two contracts is approximately £500m if they run the full 10 years.

The Canal & River Trust is the third largest owner of listed structures in the UK, including 46 scheduled monuments. The new contracts cover 1,582 locks, 55 tunnels, 2,970 bridges, 281 aqueducts and 71 reservoirs.

JN Bentley and Kier will carry out the largest restoration and repair projects. Later this month, a panel of contractors will also be appointed for delivering fewer complex works.

Malcolm Horne, chief infrastructure and programmes officer at The Canal & River Trust, said: “Built 250 years ago as arteries of the industrial revolution, today Britain’s canals are the world’s finest network of working industrial heritage. They now play an equally important role in society as corridors for nature, tackling health inequalities and improving community wellbeing, as well as supporting jobs and local economies.

“The ongoing task of caring for the thousands of historic assets that make up this extraordinary infrastructure network requires a substantial programme of work. I am delighted to welcome the appointment of JN Bentley and Kier, who will be working with us to protect and preserve our waterways.

“We are also striving to ensure that the network is as resilient as possible to more extreme weather in the face of a changing climate, investing in reservoirs and other key assets to strengthen infrastructure for the benefit of canal users and neighbouring communities. Our contractors will play a vital role in ensuring the safety of the waterways and safeguarding their future, whilst enabling us to improve value for money and continuing to deliver an effective emergency response when required.”

JN Bentley operations director Ian Bester said that the Canal & River Trust was “an important new client for us… providing a fantastic opportunity to be involved with preserving and enhancing the industrial and natural heritage of the country”.

Kier Infrastructure Regional Civil Engineering director Eddie Quinn said: “We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with the Canal & River Trust, carrying out maintenance works and emergency response services at times when they, and local communities, have needed it most. We are delighted to have been appointed to the new civil engineering contract framework, where we will continue to work collaboratively with the trust to deliver vital infrastructure projects.”

