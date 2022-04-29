Kier loses sustainability chief to Balfour Beatty

Jo Gilroy (image from LinkedIn)

Jo Gilroy joined Balfour Beatty this week from Kier, where she was group head of sustainability & environment.

She was only with Kier for two years. Before that, she spent five years with Bunzl, a FTSE 100 distribution and logistics group, as head of sustainability for the catering & hospitality division and corporate responsibility manager.

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn said: “Her significant skills and experience will help ensure that we remain at the forefront of the vital net zero transition for our industry.”

Jo Gilroy said: “For many years I have watched Balfour Beatty with interest. At such a pivotal moment in time for the industry with numerous, major green infrastructure projects on the horizon I am pleased to be joining a company that is leading the way in driving sustainable solutions and clearly takes its responsibility so seriously.”

The appointment of a UK director of sustainability is one of a tranche of recent appointments to similar roles across the group.

Brian Handock has joined as head of environment and sustainability for Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business. He joins from Roadbridge, where he was environment & sustainability lead.

Michael Shanks has recently been appointed as head of environment and sustainability for the UK Rail & Utilities operations. Previously, he was head of environmental services for East West Railway Company.

Adam Newsome has joined as head of environmental compliance in the UK. He joins from Bam Nuttall, where he was head of environment for the company’s Silvertown Tunnel project.

Jonathan Turner has been promoted to UK head of environment and sustainability. Reporting to Jo Gilroy, he will focus on waste reduction – Balfour Beatty has an ambition of generating zero waste by 2040.

