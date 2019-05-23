Kier picked for £20m Park Hill scheme

Alumno's Park Hill scheme

The contract is for phase three of specialist student accommodation developer Alumno’s transformation of Park Hill.

The project involves refurbishing a Brutalist landmark on the Sheffield skyline that is the largest listed structure in Europe.

Alumno’s proposals comprise 74 townhouse style units to accommodate 356 students, alongside further new commercial space. This will add a new neighbourhood to Sheffield and will build on the work Urban Splash has already achieved in the regeneration Park Hill.

The project is due to complete in autumn 2020.

Kier has previously worked for Alumno on projects in Durham, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Alumno managing director David Campbell said: “This is an iconic site with international significance – forming a crucial part of Sheffield’s past, present and future – and will be one of our most important projects to date. We’re pleased to be working with Kier again given our longstanding and successful relationship, where we have delivered several schemes over the years.