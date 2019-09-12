Kier picked for £35m digital arts school

The new School of Digital Arts is jointly funded by Manchester Metropolitan University and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority

The five-storey building will go up on the site of Manchester Met’s Students Union car park on Higher Chatham Street, Manchester.

The 5,200m² School of Digital Arts, or SODA, will have the capacity to teach 1,000 students per year in disciplines that include making animated films and designing computer games.

Kier will start construction on start on site before the end of the year and is expected to complete in spring 2021.

Kier has worked for the university before; it previously built 6 Great Marlborough Street for Manchester Met to house some of its professional services teams.

