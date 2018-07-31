Kier picked for £36m Barts development

St Bartholomew’s Hospital

Kier will remodel the two disused buildings to create a new cardiac unit as well as an outpatients and minor procedures department.

The 48-bed facility will specialise in cardiology, orthopaedics and general surgery; it will have four operating theatres and 28 consultation rooms. It will also provide a space for physiotherapy, health assessments and a range of diagnostic services.

Construction is due to begin on site in August 2018, with the new hospital opening in 2021 and will be known as Nuffield Health at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

Cliff Thomas, managing director of Kier Construction London, said: “In the construction industry, the UK healthcare sector has seen its biggest increase in activity for two years, and Kier is currently working on over £400m of healthcare projects in London and the southeast alone. We’ve recently finished work on the UK’s first dedicated centre for cancer immunology research at Southampton General Hospital and are working to successful completion of the new emergency department and assessment unit at Wexham Park Hospital. We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this opportunity to provide a state-of-the-art, patient focused health unit in London. We’re looking forward to working together with Nuffield Health to deliver a first-class facility for patients.”

Steve Gray, chief executive officer at Nuffield Health said: “This is an exciting development for Nuffield Health in London. By connecting up with our existing fitness and wellbeing clubs and the numerous workplace wellbeing facilities we run in London, we can provide more people with consistently excellent, personalised care in a modern setting.”

Earlier this year, Kier also won a place on the £500m Private Investment Construction (PIC) framework to deliver privately funded projects for the NHS and private healthcare operators.