Kier picked for £43m Clydebank surgery

The £43m contract award is part of the hospital’s expansion programme and follows Kier’s completion of the eye centre there.

Kier will utilise modern methods of construction (MMC) throughout the build, including a hybrid precast concrete frame, the envelope of the building being precast with windows and brickwork completed off site.

The project, which has been procured through Frameworks Scotland 2, will facilities including theatre suites, a surgical admissions and recovery unit, a surgical administration space, central sterilising and processing department facilities, endoscopy unit, orthopaedic amenities and outpatient and pre-operative spaces, as well as staff wellbeing spaces. The building will support the hospital to provide over 9,400 new outpatient consultations, more than 4,400 pre-operative assessments and over 13,900 other procedures.

At least 65% of its supply chain will come from a 30-mile radius of the hospital. Kier will also provide a range of opportunities to the local community including at least ten apprenticeships, work placements, job opportunities and career talks at schools.

The project is due to be complete by June 2023.

