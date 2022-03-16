Kier picked for £65m Oxford station project

Artist's impression of the revamped Oxford railway station

Kier has been given the detailed design and enabling works package at Oxford railway station, as part of the Oxford Corridor Phase 2 Project.

Kier has secured the contract to take Phase 2C and 2D of the project through Governance for Railway Investment Projects (GRIP) Stage 5 ahead of the final funding decision by the Department for Transport, which is expected in the coming months.

Phase 2C is a Botley Road enhancement that includes the replacement of the existing railway bridge over Botley Road with a new, wider structure with four-metre-wide cycle/footways on either side of the road. Highway lowering and realignment will provide additional height clearance to allow standard double-decker buses to pass underneath the bridge for the first time. This will also see the replacement of the existing footbridge.

Phase 2D, platform 5 and station improvement works, involves the construction of an additional platform and overhead canopy, a new western station entrance, ticket office, waiting room, toilets, café and shops, alongside the construction of a subway to connect the western entrance to the new platform.

Kier’s package includes the demolition of buildings surrounding the station, and road alignment works at Roger Dudman Way, including the replacement of Sheepwash Bridge, to improve safety at the junction with Botley Road.

Kier Infrastructure managing director Mark Pengelly said: “The Oxford Corridor Phase 2 Project is of national significance given its focus to improve passenger journeys, not only to the north and south, but also to the east and west due to the link with East West Rail.

“Kier will be working alongside our strategic design partner WSP to develop the detailed design and carry out enabling works for the project, combining our knowledge and expertise of complex civil engineering in the rail sector to deliver safely, whilst minimising the level of disruption to the travelling public and nearby businesses.”

This contract is the first to be awarded to Kier outside of the existing Network Rail frameworks.

