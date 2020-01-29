Kier picked for Bradford Market redevelopment

CGI of the new market building

The Bradford Market redevelopment is part of a wider regeneration strategy to revitalise the city centre.

The project includes the demolition of several vacant stores, which will be replaced with a new multi-storey food market building and a public square to connect Piccadilly and Darley Street.

To accommodate the sloped site, the markets will be accessed on two ground floors. The lower ground floor will be accessed from the market square, and the upper ground floor can be accessed from Darley Street. The façade will have large glazed elements to encourage an open feel to the market and maximise visibility.

The project is set to start on site in late spring 2020 and is due for completion in 2022.

Kier’s services were procured through the YORbuild2 framework.

Phil McDowell, operations director at Kier Regional Building Northern, said: “This vital regeneration project is the largest to be undertaken in Bradford and will provide a dynamic, vibrant and diverse shopping location for visitors. We’re thrilled to be appointed as preferred bidder to work with Bradford Council and are committed to delivering a project that benefits the community, whilst also acknowledging the heritage and history of Darley Street as a historic market street.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, portfolio holder for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “With our recent announcements on working with Muse Developments for One City Park and Morgan Sindell for Forster Square station, this really shows that momentum is building in Bradford with some fantastic projects all moving forward at pace.”

