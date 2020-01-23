Kier picked for Deeside schools

The masterplan

The project includes two schools on the same site: remodelling and refurbishing Queensferry CP School and a new-build SEN school, Plas Derwen. Kier will also build a new community hub. All the work is on the Queensferry Campus in Deeside.

The project is backed by funding from the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools and Colleges programme and has been procured through the Welsh Procurement Alliance.

Plas Derwen is a two-storey, 1600m² development with eight classrooms and associated facilities.

Remodelling Queensferry CP involves the demolition of the remaining old sections of John Summers High School and Community areas to make way for a new hall and kitchen facilities. There will also be internal remodelling works to form a new entrance.

The community hub will be a 600m² building comprising learning rooms, changing rooms for use by local sports clubs and space for club and community activities.

Plas Derwen and the community hub are scheduled to start on site in late 2020 and are due for completion in autumn 2021. The works to Queensferry CP will follow on, with the overall project is due to be completed in late summer 2022.

Peter Commins, managing director at Kier Regional Building North West, said: “We are delighted to be working with Flintshire County Council to deliver this much-needed project for the local community. Through previous projects with the council, we have established strong relationships with the local supply chain, which we’ll be utilising throughout this project.

“Our longstanding relationship with the Council has seen us deliver a number of projects in the region including Hwb Cyfle, an adult day care centre in Queensferry – and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”

