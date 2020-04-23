Kier picked for Gloucester regen scheme

CGI of the planned Quayside House

The £15m Quayside House project will see Kier develop a design for a multi-purpose three-storey building including two GP surgeries serving around 17,500 patients, a pharmacy, office space and parking.

The project is due to complete in early 2021.

The selection of Kier for the job follows on from its appointment by Gloucestershire County Council to reclad its Shire Hall offices in Gloucester city centre. This project, next to the new Quayside House development, marks the first step in the wider regeneration of the Blackfriars area of the city.

