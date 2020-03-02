Kier recruit among management moves at Buckingham Group

Dave Sizer

The senior management changes are designed to underpin continued expansion of the group, with sales planned to top £600m in 2020.

In the boardroom, existing executive directors Ian McSeveney and Simon Walkley get new roles. Ian McSeveney becomes group director for building, civils and HS2, while Simon Walkley becomes group director for rail and health, safety & environment.

Several divisional managing directors have also been appointed. Oran McCloskey, who has been with the company since 2005, becomes managing director for sports & leisure. Dean Warman, with the company since 2008, is now managing director for civil engineering. Simon Hyams, who joined in 2015, is promoted to become managing director HS2.

Dave Sizer, the new managing director for building, has spent the past seven years with Kier. He worked his early career with Galliford, followed by a spell as construction director with GB Building Solutions.

Buckingham Group chief executive Mike Kempley said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dave into the business, and at the same time having the strength within our established team to make several vital promotions. In combination, we are confident that these changes will maintain the board’s client facing ethos, strengthen our leadership, and support the continued profitable growth of Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.”

