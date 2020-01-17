Kier returns to Gresham's to build Dyson science block

Gresham's Steam building has been designed by WilkinsonEyre

The 4,000m² Steam building (so called because it will have classrooms for science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) has been funded by vacuum cleaner magnate Sir James Dyson, a former Gresham’s pupil.

It will be built on the existing school site, next to the Britten building that was previously constructed by Kier in 2016/17.

It has been designed by architect WilkinsonEyre with a steel structure, incorporating ground source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels, making maximum use of natural ventilation and natural daylight to reduce energy consumption.

The project will start on site in spring 2020 and is due for completion in summer 2021.

Dennis Cotton, operations director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: “This exciting project has always been a business target, further developing our successful relationship with Gresham’s school. We look forward to engaging with the school during the build process ensuring their operations are not affected in a very sensitive and tight site.”

