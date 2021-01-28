Kier signed for £64m Cardiff high school

Artist's impression of the new Fitzalan High School

Kier has been involved with the development of the new Fitzalan High School since the design phase, and has been on site carrying out enabling works since July 2020.

The £64.3m project will provide teaching facilities for 1,500 secondary schoolchildren.

Located on Leckwith Road to the southwest of Cardiff, the school will have two interconnecting buildings, with 88 classrooms, nine science laboratories, drama studio, sports hall and dining area. The school will also have a 1,800-seat multi-function hall with an atrium and learning spaces to support vocational training, such as construction.

Sports facilities will include a 25-metre four-lane swimming pool and four multi-use games areas (MUGAs), as well as both grass and synthetic sport pitches.

The school has been designed to be built to a BREEAM excellent standard. Completion is scheduled for before September 2022, when the academic year begins.

It is jointly funded by Cardiff Council and the Welsh government as part of its Band B 21st Century Schools and Education investment programme. Kier’s contract was procured through the South East & Mid Wales collaborative construction framework.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk