Kier signs for Oxford station works after funding confirmed

Artist impression of the new western entrance to Oxford Station (Credit: Network Rail).

Contract signing for phases 2C and 2D of the Oxford Corridor project follows confirmation from the Department for Transport that it will fund the entire Network Rail scheme to the tune of £161m.

In March this year Kier was given the detailed design and enabling works package, taking phases 2C and 2D through Governance for Railway Investment Projects (GRIP) Stage 5 ahead of the final funding decision by the DfT. With that now secured, Kier has been retained for the next stage, taking them to GRIP Stage 8.

Phase 2C Botley Road enhancement includes the replacement of an existing railway bridge spanning Botley Road with a new, wider structure that will incorporate four-metre-wide cycle/footways on either side of the road. Highway lowering and realignment will provide additional height clearance to let double-decker buses pass underneath the bridge for the first time. This will also see the replacement of an existing footbridge.

Phase 2D station improvement works involve the construction of an additional (fifth) platform and overhead canopy, a new western station entrance, ticket office, waiting room, toilets, café and shops, alongside the construction of a subway to connect the western entrance to the new platform.

The package includes the demolition of buildings surrounding the station, and road alignment works at Roger Dudman Way, including the replacement of Sheepwash Bridge, to improve the junction with Botley Road.

Kier Infrastructure managing director Mark Pengelly said that his team, which includes design consultant WSP, was focused on keeping disruption to a minimum.

Site surveys are under way; enabling works and utilities diversions are planned to start in early autumn, with main works following on soon after. Completion is expected in 2024.

Oxford Station is one of the first projects delivered through the government’s SPEED scheme, which stands for Swift, Pragmatic and Efficient Enhancement Delivery and hopes to reduce costs and halve the time it takes to complete rail infrastructure projects.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk