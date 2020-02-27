Kier signs for £150m A585 scheme

Construcitonwork will start on site in spring 2020 – archaeological digs have already taken place, discovering prehistoric vegetation and stone tools.

The scheme will see the construction of a new three-mile dual carriageway bypass to alleviate the congested A585 between Windy Harbour and Skippool, near Poulton-le-Fylde. Completion is expected in summer 2023.

The contract was procured through Highways England’s six-year £8.7bn Regional Delivery Partnership (RDP) framework, to which Kier was appointed in November 2018.

Artefacts unearthed by Oxford Archaeology on its preconstruction dig included a 6,000-year-old elm tree leaf, as well as tools thought to have belonged either to Mesolithic hunter-gatherers (pre-3800 BC) or Neolithic first farmers (post-3800 BC).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk