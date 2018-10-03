Kier starts £14m school in Harborne

CGI of the new Lordswood Boys School

The £14.4m contract will provide new premises for Lordswood Boys School. Completion is expected in winter 2020.

The new 5,790m2 facility will spread over three-storeys and include 34 classrooms, a main hall, sports hall, library resource centre, special educational needs provision and ancillary teaching facilities. Kier will also provide landscaping and hard play space.

Kier’s contract was awarded through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) East Midlands Priority School Building Programme 2 (PSBP2).

Kier Construction Central managing director Mark Pausey said: “The new facility will provide a modern and updated learning experience with state-of-the-art facilities designed to help pupils achieve their full potential. We have extensive experience in the education sector and working on the ESFA framework. We will be bringing this expertise to complete this school to the highest standard.”

Kier has won nine previous school building contracts under the East Midlands PSBP 2, with an overall value of £100m. It has also delivered two contracts with the City of Wolverhampton Council via the Scape minor works framework to build two primary schools, in Parkfield and Bilston, with a combined value of £8.5m.