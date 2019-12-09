Kier takes swift action against racism allegations

A Kier civils manager, widely reported to be Anthony Burke, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after Manchester City’s home match on Saturday against local rivals Manchester United.

Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday evening: “A man has been arrested after live TV footage showed a supporter making racist gestures at the Manchester City v Manchester United match at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

“At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7th December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby.”

Mr Burke’s employers were swift to react, tweeting on Saturday afternoon: “We’re aware of a video circulating on social media. We take allegations and instances of racism very seriously and are currently investigating potential links between the individual involved and Kier.”

And then on Sunday morning the company tweeted this follow-up: “Kier has a zero tolerance policy towards any racist and discriminatory behaviour. We can confirm an employee has been suspended pending an investigation.”

According to reports, Burke has denied that he is racist or was making offensive noises and/or gestures.

