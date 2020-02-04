Kier to assemble DMS Whittington HQ

CGI of the new building

The works will include the construction of a 2,600m² office building for DMS Whittington, as well as a carpark. The building will mainly be two-storeys with some additional third-floor space for meeting rooms.

The building is designed to be constructed using a modular method, with 15.9m x 3m panels made offsite. Windows and internal wall finishes will be installed in the factory to minimise site work and core areas containing toilets will be finished in the factory to enable finishes to be carried out in a controlled factory environment, leading to increased quality control and programme surety.

Kier’s client is the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The project will start on site in summer 2020 and is due to complete in early 2021.

Mark Pausey, managing director at Kier Regional Building Central, said: “Using offsite modular construction will allow us to simultaneously reach key milestones both onsite and in the factory, leading to the project being delivered to the DIO as quickly as possible and providing us with a more consistent end result.”

Kier is also currently on site at RAF Lakenheath delivering new infrastructure to prepare it to be the first permanent home in Europe of the US Air Force’s F-35 fighter jet.

