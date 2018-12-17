Kier to build £50m Pirbright foot & mouth lab

The Brooksby Building

Kier will build a 4,745 m2 facility for scientific diagnosis and research in a specialist, high containment environment.

Scientists in the Brooksby Building will study ‘high containment’ pathogens of livestock, such as foot-and-mouth disease virus, as well as pathogens that can spread from livestock to humans.

Pirbright is the World Reference Laboratory for foot-and-mouth disease virus.

Kier Major Projects managing director Matthew Cova said: “This project is another significant award for Kier in the science sector and we are delighted to be working with The Pirbright Institute on the latest project of its development programme. The institute is a world leading centre for research and this award is testament to the strength and depth of our specialist skills in the delivery of complex research and regulated facilities.

“High containment facilities present the greatest challenge with the rigour required in the integration of design and build techniques. We have a proven track record to deliver such technical projects and we are looking forward to creating this development that forms a part of the UK’s national science infrastructure.”

Work is due to start on site in early 2019, with the building scheduled to be operational by 2021.

Recent previous Kier projects in the science and technology sector include a 17,000 m2 laboratory for Public Health England at its Harlow campus and biomedical research facilities for the University of Cambridge with Project Capella.