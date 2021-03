CGI of the planned Newmarket Approach vehicle depot

The project includes three storey-office accommodation, fuel filling, and vehicle wash facilities using a rainwater attenuation tank.

The scheme relocates and merges three current facilities for Leeds City Council’s fleet of operational vehicles, bringing them together on a new site at Newmarket Approach, next door to a recycling plant and incinerator.

The project is due for completion in the spring of 2022.

