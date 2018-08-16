Kier to build tropical medicine lab

Artist's impression of the building, designed by BMJ Architects

The scheme will consist of three-storeys above ground and one basement level, providing 2,500m2 of high-quality office and study space.

The new building at Tavistock Place has been designed by BMJ Architects. It will be situated right behind LSHTM's existing building in Tavistock Place. Planning permission was originally granted by Camden Council for a joint project with University College London, although it is no longer a joint project and the plans have since been amended. The new building will be smaller than the original proposal with one basement level rather than two and it will no longer have as much plant on the roof.

Advance works are scheduled to start in November, with main works starting in summer 2019 is expected to start in winter 2018 and complete by the end of 2020.

Other projects in this sector in Kier’s portfolio include a new £160m specialist bioscience laboratory for Public Health England, a 77,000 sq ft laboratory facility for Newcastle City Council and new offices and laboratory at Cambridge Biomedical Campus for Cambridge Medipark Ltd.

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine is also planning a phased programme of works on Keppel Street, designed by Ian Ritchie Architects. Mace is the principal contractor for this scheme. Phase one involves building new laboratories and improved infrastructure inside the relatively modern North Courtyard building. Later phases will see investment in the original 1929 building to reconfigure and refurbish offices and other space for long term sustainability.