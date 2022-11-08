Kier to deliver new secondary school

St Peters Academy was one of the first schools in the country to be announced as part of the Department for Education’s (DfE) school rebuilding programme.

The project, procured through the Department for Education Contractors Framework 2021, is multi-phase, involving the design and planning, through to demolition of existing buildings, creation of specialist temporary accommodation, and the build of a new secondary school.

The new academy building will replace four of the current seven buildings on site. During the build, specialist accommodation will be provided by Kier to minimise disruption to teaching and learning for students. Further works will take place to make way for enhanced outdoor facilities.

David Yorke, regional director, Kier Construction Eastern and Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed by the DfE to support St Peter’s Academy and Three Spires Trust to develop the design, and ultimately deliver this important new school building.

“As experts in delivering education projects in live school environments, we understand the needs of the school to continue to support their students’ education. We look forward to playing our part in creating a first-class educational setting for pupils, students, staff and local communities in Wolverhampton.”

Vice principal, St Peter’s Academy, Daniel Sherriff, added: “The appointment of Kier is an important milestone for the project and we are delighted with the progress made so far in our journey to a new academy building. Although St Peter’s is much more than the buildings, it is undoubted that moving into a new building in 2025 will transform the education we offer to our students currently and in the future.”

Work is due to start on site during summer 2023.

