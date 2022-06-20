Kier trials hydrogen powered generator

AFC's Power Tower

Kier has agreed terms with AFC Energy for hydrogen to be delivered to site to fuel a 10kW AFC Power Tower generator, which will power the site huts.

The lease provides the basis for a longer-term collaboration with the aim of delivering additional hydrogen fuel cell systems in 2023, AFC said.

Kier joins Keltbray in trialling AFC’s hybrid fuel cell (HFC) generator. [See our previous report here.]

Chris Lilley, Kier’s director of health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability, said: "This upcoming trial further demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and finding innovative solutions that will reduce our carbon footprint and help our clients and customers deliver against their targets too.”

He added: “Following on from the trial in the southwest, we will assess other sites that we can use the Power Tower on."

AFC Energy is a Surrey-based developer of alkaline fuel cells that use hydrogen for electricity production.

AFC Energy chief executive Adam Bond said: “Contractors and plant hire businesses are under increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse emissions and improve air quality; we are confident that our hydrogen fuel cells will play an important role in delivering a net zero UK construction industry."

Mace also signed a deal with AFC Energy last year. It is not clear what progress has been made with that arrangement since then.

