Wed February 22 2023

Kier turns to Hollywood for health

5 days Kier Construction has recruited David Hollywood from ISG to be operations director for its major projects in the health sector.

David Hollywood
David Hollywood

David Hollywood joined Kier last month in a newly created role, to lead on upcoming health projects.

He joined from ISG, where he was a project director for two years. He was previously with Carillion for 20 years, up until its collapse, and was project director on the £400m Midland Metropolitan University Hospital project in his native Birmingham.

Kier Construction health director Cheryl Parsons said: “We have a strong presence in the health sector and the extensive experience and leadership skills David brings, while working alongside our specialist teams, will strengthen our position as a leading provider of healthcare facilities in England, Scotland and Wales.”

David Hollywood said he was “excited” to be joining the Kier, adding: “Kier’s reputation in the sector is second-to-none and I look forward to working with the team to enhance this even further through the delivery of outstanding projects for our clients and end users.”

