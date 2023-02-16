Kier turns to Hollywood for health

David Hollywood

David Hollywood joined Kier last month in a newly created role, to lead on upcoming health projects.

He joined from ISG, where he was a project director for two years. He was previously with Carillion for 20 years, up until its collapse, and was project director on the £400m Midland Metropolitan University Hospital project in his native Birmingham.

Kier Construction health director Cheryl Parsons said: “We have a strong presence in the health sector and the extensive experience and leadership skills David brings, while working alongside our specialist teams, will strengthen our position as a leading provider of healthcare facilities in England, Scotland and Wales.”

David Hollywood said he was “excited” to be joining the Kier, adding: “Kier’s reputation in the sector is second-to-none and I look forward to working with the team to enhance this even further through the delivery of outstanding projects for our clients and end users.”

