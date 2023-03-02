Kier wins £25m school building contract

The new school building will re-use Victorian stone from the old caretaker’s house

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has picked Kier as main contractor for the Hawthorn All-Through School project, which will create new facilities for Heol y Celyn English Medium Primary, Hawthorn Primary and Hawthorn High schools.

Three of the school’s existing buildings will be demolished to make way for a new teaching block. One of these buildings is the old caretaker’s house, with stone from the Victorian building to be re-used in the new structure.

The new school will have 27 classrooms, a staff room, offices, reception area, therapy room, library, ICT suite, meeting rooms, music rooms and two new multi-use games areas – in addition to the existing one and current all-weather pitch.

The school has been designed to achieve net zero carbon in operation by the use of air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels, bolstered by a commitment to purchase only renewable electricity from its energy supplier.

Procured through the SEWSCAP framework, work is expected to be completed in 2025.

Kier regional director Jason Taylor said: “This project presents a unique opportunity to provide not one but three schools with state-of-the-art facilities which will be a significant asset to the community of Pontypridd for generations to come.

“With the recently completed Ffynnon Taf Primary School just 10 minutes down the road using a nearby hot spring to heat its classrooms, this project further demonstrates our commitment to providing sustainable buildings in south Wales.”

