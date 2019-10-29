Kier wins £30m Braintree development

CGI of the Manor Street development

As part of a mixed-use scheme for the Essex town, Kier will build 35 apartments, a health centre, a 70-bed Travelodge hotel, a new bus interchange, a twin-level car park and a café looking out onto new public realm.

Contracts were signed on Friday 25th October 2019. The next step will see Kier preparing the site for major construction. The work is due to start in February 2020 and is expected to take about two years to complete.

Braintree district councillor John McKee said: “We see this regeneration as the catalyst for change – bringing more people, new businesses and more jobs in to our wonderful town. It’s the beginning of an exciting transformation which we believe will encourage other businesses and services to set up home in our town in the future.”

Kier previously built Reading Gateway, a 109,000 sqft scheme next to Junction 11 of the M4 motorway, with a Premier Inn hotel, retail units and a car dealership.

“We are specialists in delivering key projects for local authorities nationwide,” said Mark Dady, managing director at Kier Regional Building Eastern.

The development includes a new bus station and a hotel

