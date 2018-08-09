Kier wins £39m warehouse contract

It is going to be huge

Kier’s client for the project is developer UK Land & Property which has forward leased the property to retail group B&M.

The big shed will stand 21.5 metres high and cover a million square feet. Warehousing and distribution facilities will include temperature controlled zones for chilled and frozen goods, as well as offices, recycling and ancillary areas.

Construction work has just started and is due to be completed in 2019.

Mark Pausey, managing director of Kier Construction Central, said: “It is an exciting award for Kier and not only is the size of the warehouse going to be impressive, but it also includes 200,000 m3 of earthworks and will see us use 4,500 tonnes of steel throughout the build.”

This latest award for Kier follows news that it will be building a £10m extension to the Müller yoghurt factory in Telford, doubling the size of the facility.